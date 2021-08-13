Malin Head theft sparks garda alert

Malin Head.

A Garda spokesperson said: “We are appealing to all vehicle owners to always lock and secure their vehicles when leaving them unattended. The appeal comes after a sum of cash was stolen from a vehicle in the area of Banba’s Crown, Malin Head on Tuesday, August 10 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.

“If anybody noticed anything suspicious in the area around this time, please contact Buncrana Garda Station on (00353)74 9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.