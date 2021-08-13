Malin Head theft sparks garda alert
Gardai have urged people to be vigilant after a car was broken into at Banba’s Crown in Malin Head.
A Garda spokesperson said: “We are appealing to all vehicle owners to always lock and secure their vehicles when leaving them unattended. The appeal comes after a sum of cash was stolen from a vehicle in the area of Banba’s Crown, Malin Head on Tuesday, August 10 between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.
“If anybody noticed anything suspicious in the area around this time, please contact Buncrana Garda Station on (00353)74 9320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
“If your vehicle is left unlocked it makes it very easy for the opportunist criminal to succeed. Please always remember to lock your car and always leave large amounts of cash and other valuables at home.”