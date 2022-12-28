Police at Strand Road confirmed that a 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The investigation continues, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrest was in relation to a report of a stabbing incident in the Clon Dara in the early hours of Tuesday, December 27.

A man was reportedly stabbed in Clon Dara, pictured.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the reported stabbing incident with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “Just before 1am, police received a report that a man in his 20s had been stabbed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries. Thankfully, these are not thought to be life-threatening."

One man has been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possession of an article with a blade in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have captured mobile or dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 86 of 27/12/22,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad