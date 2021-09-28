Man (51) arrested by Michael Ferguson murder probe detectives in Derry
A Derry man in his early 50s has been arrested by police investigating the murder of RUC officer Michael Ferguson almost 30 years ago.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:47 am
Updated
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 11:48 am
Police said detectives from the PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of the police officer in Derry city centre in January 1993, arrested the man in Derry as part of their ongoing enquiries into the killing.
He was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.