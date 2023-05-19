Man (73) charged with arson with intent to endanger life remanded at Derry court

Michael McKinney of no fixed abode appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The charges relate to an alleged incident on May 17 and involve a bin.

He also faces a charge of arson of a drainpipe on the same date.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

A Police Service of Northern Ireland officer connected the accused to the charges during the hearing.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client was homeless and added that there would be no bail application.

He said that there could be a bail application 'down the line' if an address became available.

The solicitor said that his client denied any intent to endanger life as he said he was homeless and lit fires to keep warm.