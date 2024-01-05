A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of historical sex offence charges.

Claude Duane McAdams of Drumard Park in Derry appeared at a preliminary enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Friday, January 5.

McAdams faces 12 charges of indecent assault on a female on dates between September 1, 2000 and May 5, 2005.

The 79 year old was also charged with inciting an act of gross indecency with a child on the same dates.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

During the hearing in Derry on Friday morning, it was accepted that there was a case to answer, and there were no contrary submissions made.

McAdams, who represented himself, said he did not wish to call any witnesses at this stage. He also did not want to omake any statement at this stage.