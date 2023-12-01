Man accused of assault and machete possession released on bail
Joseph Calhoun, of no fixed abode, was charged with assaulting a man on November 30.
He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a machete, in the Northland Road area of the city again on the same date.
Calhoun was further charged with handling stolen goods on the same date.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges, at the local Magistrates’ Court in Bishop Street on Friday.
Defence solicitor Shannon Doherty said indicated that there was an agreed way forward and that the defendant could be released on bail.
Calhoun was released on bail under the conditions that he observes a curfew, avoids alcohol and has no contact with the alleged victim.
The defendant is due to appear again at Derry Magistrates’ Court on December 28.