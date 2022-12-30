Court

David Hamilton (27) of no fixed abode is charged with assaulting a female on November 27.

He had been bailed to an address in Derry to reside with a friend however a police officer told Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday that the address had been withdrawn.

The court heard that this was the fourth address to be withdrawn.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that a new address in Belfast had been submitted which was acceptable to police.

The police officer told the court the address was acceptable as it was 'far enough away.'

District Judge Barney McElholm warned Hamilton that if he lost this address through any of his actions he would risk going into custody.

