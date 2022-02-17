Man accused of attempted murder in Derry refused bail

The case was adjourned until March 10.

Remy Moore (37) of Carlisle Road in Derry was charged with attempting to murder a man on January 12 last.

He also faced two drug charges on the same date.

At a bail application today the court heard that Moore went to a neighbour's door and told them he thought he had killed someone.

The alleged victim was found in a pool of blood and the court was told his leg was 'bent up behind him.'

The man was taken to hospital where he was found to have extensive injuries believed to have been caused by 'stomping and kicking', the court heard.

He also suffered a bleed on the brain and was placed in intensive care, the court was told.

Moore was arrested and told police that the injured man had come at him with a knife.

A police officer objected to bail stating that on his past record Moore had 'a propensity for violence' and there were concerns he would interfere with witnesses.

Another man who was found in the flat by police said he had been so intoxicated he didn't know where he was.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said her client maintained that it was a case of self defence.

She said Moore said the injured man had come at him armed with a knife and so had 'a workable defence.'

Deputy District Judge Sean O' Hare said there was too much risk in releasing Moore and refused bail.