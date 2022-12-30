Court

John Stephen Maughan (27) of Upper Galliagh Road in Derry appeared charged with breaching his bail by not answering to police during his 11pm to 7am curfew.

A police officer told the court that G4S reported a breach of curfew but police were unable to contact the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said on one occasion the defendant had been unable to get home in time but he was unable to explain the other breaches stating the defendant maintained he was at home.

The police officer said that it was Maughan's first breach on a fraud by false representation charge.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he would release Maughan on bail again on condition he provide the PSNI with a phone number so he could be contacted during his curfew.