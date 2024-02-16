Bishop Street Courthouse

Darren McCauley (20) of Barr's Lane in the Hazelbank area of Derry appeared at Bishop Street Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with assaulting his mother on February 14.

The accused was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon namely a fork on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the court that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were agreeable to bail with certain conditions.

He said that McCauley currently has no address as he 'can't go back to his mother's house'.

The solicitor said that bail could be granted to an address approved by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).