Man accused of rioting on night Lyra McKee was killed granted bail

Lyra McKee

Kieran McCool, of Ballymagown Gardens, is charged with rioting, throwing a petrol bomb and common assault on April 18, 2019.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations that McCool is observed on video footage ‘showing support for the rioters’.

It is also alleged the 53-year-old challenges a community representative, who attempts to stop the rioters throwing petrol bombs.

The court heard allegations that McCool pushed this community representative and told him to ‘f*** off and get down the street now’.

It is further alleged that the defendant is ‘in the vicinity’ near to where the shots were fired and that he walks away in the same direction as the gunman.

Opposing bail, a prosecutor told the court McCool is currently on bail for two separate sets of offences, including charges of possessing improvised explosive device, and poses a ‘more substantive risk of further offences’.

Defence counsel Joe Brolly said McCool’s legal team ‘do not accept there is any evidence in this case’ and the charges represent an ‘affront to justice’.

He said it is not suggested that his client threw a petrol bomb or ‘took any active part in what occurred’.

The barrister added that McCool is unmasked in the footage which forms the basis of the charges and this has been in the public domain for two and a half years.

He said that all other defendants charged in connection with the alleged incident, including those charged with the murder of Ms McKee, have been released on bail.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said it would be ‘unconscionable’ for the court to withhold bail to the defendant when there is no clear evidential difference between him and the other accused.