Prosecutors said John Coyle had cleared out rows of products during the first of two raids on a branch of Boots in Derry.

The court, sitting on Wednesday of this week, heard that the 52-year-old returned to the same store days later to take another batch of items, which have been valued at hundreds of pounds.

Coyle, of St Eithne's Park in the city, faces two counts of burglary from a non-dwelling.

The Derry man appeared before the High Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that he is currently subject to a barring order which prohibits him from entering the Boots store in the Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry city centre.

But on March 19, the court was told, he went into the store carrying a shopping bag and headed for the cosmetics section.

“He emptied rows of products into the bag and started walking towards the exit before returning to the same aisle and taking more items,” a Crown lawyer said.

The goods stolen during the incident had a total value of £1,200.

On March 22, Coyle returned to the same branch with a shopping bag, filled it with another £200 worth of cosmetics and left without paying, according to the prosecution.

The judge was told that clothes matching those worn in the two raids were discovered during a subsequent search at his home.

Coyle made admissions in police interviews, but claimed to be unaware that the banning order was still active, the court was told.

His barrister argued that although technically classed as burglaries, the offences really amounted to shoplifting.

During the hearing, counsel was asked what had motivated the thefts.

“It’s an addiction, but it’s gambling, not drink or drugs,” he replied.

Adjourning Coyle’s application for bail, Madam Justice McBride suggested that obtaining a report on efforts to tackle the addiction may help his bid to be released.