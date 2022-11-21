Court hearing

Emmet McBay (39), of no fixed abode, was charged with assault and resisting police on November 16.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court heard that police were called to the Methodist Mission in Crawford Square to reports of a heavily intoxicated male causing a disturbance in the car park.

When a member of staff tried to calm McBay down he used 'foul and abusive language,' the court was told.

The court heard the defendant was reported to have chased the staff member around the car park and tried to strike him and when he was walking away he was seen to kick a vehicle in Crawford Square.

When arrested he resisted being placed in the police vehicle by bracing his legs, the court was told.

A police officer told the court that they believed McBay was 'a danger to the public' as he was 'a very violent man'.

The officer told the court that McBay used 'volatile aggressive behaviour' in the past and had engaged in similar behaviour while in custody.

He told the court that McBay had to be charged at the cell door due to his violent behaviour.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client did not have an address at the moment.

He said that the incident would have been 'very distressing' for the staff at the hostel.