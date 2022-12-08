Man admits stealing £240 worth of razor blades from Superdrug in Derry

Court. (File picture)

Bernard Cooke (30) of Cornshell Fields in Derry admitted a charge of the theft of razor blades valued at £240 on November 28.

He was also charged with stealing items from a shop valued at almost £20 on October 18.

He was also charged with driving while disqualified on the same date.

The court heard that police were called after a man, Cooke, and another person entered the Home Bargains shop and items were allegedly placed in a bag before they left.

This was, the court heard, captured by CCTV and the pair were seen getting into a vehicle and driving off.

As a result, police said they attended an address in Omagh and the court heard that they recovered more than £1,000 worth of stolen goods.

The court heard that police were called to Superdrug in Ferryquay Street on November 28 this year.

He was seen placing blades valued at £240 in a bag and then leaving the shop.

As the alarm did not go off it was believed that the bag was foil lined.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending as the defendant has 44 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that his client was aware police were looking for him.