Paul Blakely (34) of Northland Road in Derry admitted several charges relating to the incident on December 19 last.

The court heard on Friday that Blakely entered the shop on that date and was informed that he was barred from the premises.

The defendant became irate, the court was told, and he threw a calculator at the shop assistant.

Blakely also then banged a door against a wall causing damage to it.

When police arrived at the scene he 'squared up' to one of the PSNI officers in attendance, the court was told.

Blakely was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for two years.

