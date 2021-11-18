Man and woman arrested after Derry sudden death released unconditionally

The man and the woman were arrested after a 52-year-old man was found dead at his home in the Moss Park area in the early hours of November 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A man in his 20s and a woman in her 50s arrested by detectives from the Major Investigation Team following the report of a sudden death of a man in Derry/Londonderry on Friday, November 12, have been released unconditionally."