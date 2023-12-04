News you can trust since 1772

Man and woman arrested in connection with reported hotel disturbance released

A man and a woman aged in their 30s arrested by police on suspicion of assault following a report of a disturbance at a hotel in the Crescent Link area of the city on November 30, have been released from custody.
Published 4th Dec 2023
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:39 GMT
The man was issued with a Community Resolution Notice (CRN) for resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

The woman has been released unconditionally.

The two individuals were arrested after the PSNI were tasked to a hotel at Crescent Link last Thursday evening.