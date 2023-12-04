Man and woman arrested in connection with reported hotel disturbance released
A man and a woman aged in their 30s arrested by police on suspicion of assault following a report of a disturbance at a hotel in the Crescent Link area of the city on November 30, have been released from custody.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man was issued with a Community Resolution Notice (CRN) for resisting police and disorderly behaviour.
The woman has been released unconditionally.
The two individuals were arrested after the PSNI were tasked to a hotel at Crescent Link last Thursday evening.