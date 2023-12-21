Man and woman uninjured after petrol bomb attack on house in loyalist Ballysally estate

A couple escaped injury after a house was petrol bombed in the largely loyalist Ballysally estate in Coleraine this morning.

Detectives are appealing for information following the attack on a residential property shortly before 3.30am in the Loughanhill Park area of the Co. Derry town.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “When officers attended, they found the remains of a petrol bomb type device in the rear garden of the property, and observed damage to the front window.

“A man and woman who were inside the property at the time, thankfully escaped without injury.

Loughanhill Park

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 189 21/12/23.”