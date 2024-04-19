Man appears at Derry Magistrates Court charged with possession of pregabalin tablets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jason Cooke (29) of Dunvale Close in Derry was arrested on January 27 this year after police attended an unrelated matter at a residential address and found a bag of pregabalin tablets in Cooke's possession.

Defence Barrister Stephen Chapman said that Cooke and his partner had moved to Belfast.

The barrister added that he had obtained a referral to drugs and alcohol services since his arrest.

