Man appears before Derry Magistrates Court charged with possession of cocaine and Xanax
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with possession of cocaine and Xanax.
Nicholas O'Sullivan (24) of Clon Elagh in Derry had been on bail for an unrelated matter. Police conducted a bail check in Claremont House on April 25 and, upon searching O'Sullivan, found a small amount of cocaine and five Xanax tablets.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that O'Sullivan had made 'full admissions'.
Police agreed to bail on the condition that he not enter the jurisdiction and he was released to an address in Clonmany, County Donegal.