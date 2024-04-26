Man appears before Derry Magistrates Court charged with possession of cocaine and Xanax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicholas O'Sullivan (24) of Clon Elagh in Derry had been on bail for an unrelated matter. Police conducted a bail check in Claremont House on April 25 and, upon searching O'Sullivan, found a small amount of cocaine and five Xanax tablets.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that O'Sullivan had made 'full admissions'.