Man appears charged with punching mother and saying 'I'll take lumps out of you and eat you'

Bishop Street Courthouse

Ryan Dickson, 30, of Gulf Road in Killaloo, appeared in court charged with assaulting his mother after police were called to a disturbance on November 21 of last year.

Police were told that Dickson had been drinking all week and punched his mother in the face, telling her, 'I'll take lumps out of you and eat you'.

Dickson was arrested and interviewed, where he denied the charges, claiming his mother was 'strict' and he 'wouldn't try to hurt her'.

He also claimed that his mother was simply tired of living with him and wanted him out of the house.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that in spite of the allegations, Dickson was granted bail to his mother's house in December of last year.

The barrister said that Dickson's mother would say that his behaviour has improved and he suggested that a probation order would suffice.