Man appears in court charged with supplying cocaine, cannabis and pregabalin
A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on a series of drug charges.
By Staff Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 12:50 BST
Ryan Doherty (21) of Clon Elagh appeared charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and pregabalin between May 17, 2022 and October 10, 2022.
He was also charged with offering to supply cocaine and cannabis and possessing criminal property.
An officer connected Doherty to the charges.
The court heard Doherty was in custody on other matters. There was no bail application.
Doherty was remanded in custody to appear on October 26.