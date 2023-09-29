Man appears in court charged with supplying cocaine, cannabis and pregabalin

Bishop Street Courthouse

Ryan Doherty (21) of Clon Elagh appeared charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis and pregabalin between May 17, 2022 and October 10, 2022.

He was also charged with offering to supply cocaine and cannabis and possessing criminal property.

An officer connected Doherty to the charges.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard Doherty was in custody on other matters. There was no bail application.