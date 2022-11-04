Man arrested after Clarendon Street burglary in Derry this morning
Police in Derry have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary following a report made to police during the early hours of today, Friday November 4.
A PSNI spokesperson said that at around 3.45am this morning, police received a report about a burglary in progress at premises on Clarendon Street.
The spokesperson added: “Local Policing Team officers responded and, within minutes, located and arrested a suspect.
“The 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences, including burglary, and he remains in custody this morning.”
PSNI Sergeant Garth Bennett has issued an appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Clarendon Street just prior to, or around the time the incident was reported, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 184 of 04/11/22.
“You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org” ther spokesperson added.