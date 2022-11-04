A PSNI spokesperson said that at around 3.45am this morning, police received a report about a burglary in progress at premises on Clarendon Street.

The spokesperson added: “Local Policing Team officers responded and, within minutes, located and arrested a suspect.

“The 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences, including burglary, and he remains in custody this morning.”

PSNI.

PSNI Sergeant Garth Bennett has issued an appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area of Clarendon Street just prior to, or around the time the incident was reported, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 184 of 04/11/22.