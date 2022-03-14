Man arrested after Derry car crash that left two in hospital

The road traffic collision occurred in Francis Street in the city.

Police confirmed that the collision was reported to police shortly after 4:15pm.

It involved a red Volkswagen Golf and a blue Skoda Octavia. When officers arrived at the scene there were two people inside the Golf, a male driver and a female passenger. No one was in the parked Skoda.

An ambulance in attendance at the incident in Francis Street yesterday.

According to the PSNI a 50-year-old man who was standing in front of the Skoda at the time of the collision was taken to hospital with a leg injury.

The male driver of the Golf, a 22-year-old man, who was also taken to hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and driving when unfit through drink or drug. He has also been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police and he remains in custody, assisting officers with enquiries.

Inspector Ryan Robb said: "While our enquiries to establish what happened continue, I am appealing to drivers who were in the area at the time, as well as pedestrians or residents who may have witnessed what occurred, to get in touch with us. I would also ask those drivers with dashcams to check their footage."