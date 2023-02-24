News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man arrested after Derry city centre collision

A 21-year-old man was arrested after a two vehicle crash in Derry city centre.

By Kevin Mullan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a two vehicle road traffic collision on High Street, Derry/Londonderry at approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday February 21.

“The collision occurred between a black Volkswagen Gold model and a parked black coloured Mitsubishi Outlander.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drug and obstructing police. Enquiries are continuing.”

High Street
Most Popular
Read More
Window broken as Waterside building is paint-bombed on consecutive nights