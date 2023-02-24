Man arrested after Derry city centre collision
A 21-year-old man was arrested after a two vehicle crash in Derry city centre.
By Kevin Mullan
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information and dashcam footage following a two vehicle road traffic collision on High Street, Derry/Londonderry at approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday February 21.
“The collision occurred between a black Volkswagen Gold model and a parked black coloured Mitsubishi Outlander.
“We have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including driving when unfit through drink or drug and obstructing police. Enquiries are continuing.”