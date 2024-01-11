News you can trust since 1772

Man arrested after Derry stabbing leaves man in hospital with lacerations to face and body

A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident that left a man in hospital with lacerations to his face and body in Derry on Thursday morning.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 11th Jan 2024, 12:38 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 12:38 GMT
The incident occurred in the Heron Way area of Clooney in the Waterside.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Shortly before 2.40am, it was reported to police that a man in his 20s was located at a property in the area with stab wounds to his body and facial lacerations. He was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A 27 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are investigating a reported stabbing incident in Heron Way on Thursday.Police are investigating a reported stabbing incident in Heron Way on Thursday.
“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have footage in relation to the assault to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 114 11/01/24. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800555111 anonymously.