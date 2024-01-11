A man has been arrested following a stabbing incident that left a man in hospital with lacerations to his face and body in Derry on Thursday morning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred in the Heron Way area of Clooney in the Waterside.

Detective Inspector Hanbidge said: “Shortly before 2.40am, it was reported to police that a man in his 20s was located at a property in the area with stab wounds to his body and facial lacerations. He was taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A 27 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police are investigating a reported stabbing incident in Heron Way on Thursday.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have footage in relation to the assault to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 114 11/01/24. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”