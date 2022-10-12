Man arrested after suspected diesel theft on back road between Derry and Strabane

The arrest follows an incident in the Ballymagorry area last night, Tuesday, October 11.The arrest is in relation to a report of alleged diesel theft from an address on Ballyheather Road shortly after 10pm where a red Berlingo van was also found at the address and abandoned.Searches resulted in the man's arrest in the Leckpatrick Road area. He remains in custody this morning.Inspector Ken McDermott said: "We want to thank the member of public who reported this incident so quickly which meant we were able to conduct our enquiries and make an arrest.”Inspector McDermott added: "To anyone who has been a victim of fuel theft, and hasn't reported it to us, we would urge them to please do so immediately. The quicker it's reported to us, the quicker we can act and it also helps us build a picture of potential crimes or offending."We know that thieves operate at different times of the day and night so, if you see something that doesn't seem right, or is out of the ordinary, report it. Note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration. That detail could make a difference."If you have any concerns about this issue, or if you would like some crime prevention advice call us on 101 and we can arrange for our Crime Prevention Officer to speak with you."You can report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111