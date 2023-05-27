Man arrested after victim repeatedly struck on head in Derry city centre

PSNI

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of the assault which occurred in the Foyle Street area of the city in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, May 27.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly before 2.05am, officers responded to a report of a man being repeatedly struck around the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened, or anyone who may have any dash cam footage, or other information which could assist us, to get in touch.