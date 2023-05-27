News you can trust since 1772
Man arrested after victim repeatedly struck on head in Derry city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a man was reportedly struck repeatedly on the head in Derry city centre.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 27th May 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th May 2023, 12:43 BST
PSNI

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses in relation to a report of the assault which occurred in the Foyle Street area of the city in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, May 27.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly before 2.05am, officers responded to a report of a man being repeatedly struck around the head.

“A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened, or anyone who may have any dash cam footage, or other information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 186 of 27/05/23.”