A white Mercedes was reported stolen from Glendale Drive in the city shortly before 10.10am. It was then reportedly driven along Buncrana Road, over Craigavon Bridge towards Strabane.Within 30 minutes the vehicle was located in Springhill Park in Strabane, and is believed to have sustained damage to its wheels and bodywork, and a wing mirror.Within one hour of the vehicle being reported stolen, police arrested a 21-year-old man in Strabane on suspicion of offences, including taking a motor vehicle without authority. The man remains in custody at this time.Inspector McDermott said:

"Thanks to the response of our officers, we were able to locate the vehicle and make an arrest.

"I want to thank the public for their help in relation to this incident.

The car was reportedly driven over the Craigavon Bridge.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle as it left the city and was driven towards Strabane, or who captured footage of it on their dash cam, to get in touch with us."The number is 101, quoting reference 405 of 06/01/23.