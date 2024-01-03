Man arrested after woman reports being raped in 'off-duty taxi' after night out
A man has been arrested by police after the young woman reported being raped in the early hours of New Year’s Eve.
The victim, who is in her early 30s, was on a night out with friends in the city centre and reported being sexually assaulted after getting into what she described as ‘an off-duty taxi’.
Her family contacted the ‘Journal’ to warn women to be vigilant after the assault.
A relative said they feared it wasn’t the perpetrators’ first victim.
The young woman was in a night spot in the city centre when a man approached her and her friend, they said.
"He came over and said ‘oh, I've picked you up a few times’. He asked if he could get them a drink. He got them a drink and took them down to the end of the bar. Her friend was getting a bad vibe off him,” the relative said.
They left the man and the night spot and the young woman ordered a taxi on her phone.
"As she was awaiting her booked taxi he appeared in an off-duty taxi. She saw it was the correct company so jumped in. As soon as she saw the man she felt uneasy.
"He proceeded to take her the route home but took the road off to Prehen stating it was a ‘short-cut’ to the Waterside area where she was going."
He parked the car. It was at this point the woman reports being raped.
The relative described the horrific ordeal the woman went through.
"Then he just got off her and took her home as if nothing had happened.”
The victim asked the man to stop some distance from her home because she did not want him to know where she lived.
She ran home and told her partner about the rape and they reported it to the PSNI.
The relative spoke about the impact the attack has had.
"She is not good,” the relative said. “She is afraid to even leave her house at the minute. She has had to get tablets from the doctor to even sleep. It is not something that anyone should have to go through.
“He seemed to know what he was doing. She feels like he has probably done it before and will likely do it again if something isn't done about it. She just wants to make people aware.”
Police confirmed they have arrested a 59-year-old man following a report of a serious sexual assault in the Waterside area on December 31.
The man was later released on police bail to allow for further enquiries to take place into the investigation. Enquiries are ongoing.
The woman’s relative said: "The victim is clearly traumatized but wants to get the message out so women in the Derry and Strabane area become more vigilant and don’t get into taxis that are off-duty.”