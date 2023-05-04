Some of the suspected drugs seized.

The 20-year-old man was arrested by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) District Support Team officers on patrol in the city on Wednesday, May 3 on suspicion of having no driving licence and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Suspected Class B and suspected Class C drugs were also recovered at the scene, along with a sum of cash. As part of enquiries, police seized a further quantity of suspected Class B drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was also arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Class B controlled drug and Possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a Class C controlled drug, Being Concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and possession of criminal property. The man remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Sergeant Wilders said: "Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we’ll continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

"We encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in their area, to call us on 101. The quicker we receive information the quicker we can act. Even if you think it's not significant, it could make a difference.”