Man arrested and vehicle seized after 4x4 mounts pavement
A man has been arrested and a vehicle seized after a 4x4 mounted the pavement in the middle of Strabane.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Aug 2023, 16:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 16:47 BST
The incident occurred on Sunday.
Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident of a vehicle driving dangerously in Strabane town centre.
The PSNI said they received a number of reports regarding a blue 4x4 type vehicle mounting the footpath at Abercorn Square.
As a result a vehicle was stopped and seized. A male has been arrested and is currently assisting police with their enquiries.