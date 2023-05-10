Man arrested by police probing discovery of ‘fully primed bomb’ three years ago

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested a 52-year-old man under the Terrorism Act on Wednesday, May 10.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “The man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned. A search of a house in Galliagh was also conducted, and a number of items were seized.

“Today's arrest and search are part of an ongoing investigation into the recovery of a fully primed bomb that was recovered from the Ballymagroarty area of the city on June 5, 2020.”

An image of part of the command-wire initiated device recovered by police in Ballymagroarty in June 2020.

Back in 2020 the PSNI said the device at the centre of the investigation under which the man was arrested on Wednesday had been recovered during ‘a specifically targeted search operation over 38 acres of land in Ballymagroarty’.

A command-wire initiated bomb, a handgun and quantity of ammunition were recovered during the search three years ago.

