Man arrested by PSNI probing racially motivated online threats to kill released

Police officers investigating a report of online threats towards an individual in the Derry area arrested the man on Sunday.

The report is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime by police at Strand Road.

The man attended the Strand Road Police Service of Northern Ireland station on Sunday, May 5, where he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of harassment, threats to kill and improper use of a public electronic communications network.

File picture. A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of making online threats to kill in what is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

Local policing Inspector Craig said: "I want to assure the public that we take reports of online threats and harassment extremely seriously. I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of such behaviour to contact police on 101, or on 999 in an emergency.”