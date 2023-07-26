Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of bookies and burglary released
The 29 year old man was arrested on Tuesday morning in the Drumahoe area on suspicion of a number of offences, including burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He was arrested in connection with a reported burglary outside Dungiven in April.
Detectives investigating the burglary and the robbery made the arrest on Tuesday, July 25, in the Drumahoe area.
The arrest was in connection to a report of a burglary at a property in the Dernaflaw Cottages area of Dungiven on Monday, April 24 and a robbery at a bookmakers in the Church Brae area of Derry on Thursday, May 25.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference numbers 2035 of 24/4/23 and 475 of 25/05/23.
He has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.