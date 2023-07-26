Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of bookies and burglary released

The 29 year old man was arrested on Tuesday morning in the Drumahoe area on suspicion of a number of offences, including burglary, robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was arrested in connection with a reported burglary outside Dungiven in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives investigating the burglary and the robbery made the arrest on Tuesday, July 25, in the Drumahoe area.

The man has been arrested by police investigating the suspected robbery of a bookies in Tullyally in May.

The arrest was in connection to a report of a burglary at a property in the Dernaflaw Cottages area of Dungiven on Monday, April 24 and a robbery at a bookmakers in the Church Brae area of Derry on Thursday, May 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference numbers 2035 of 24/4/23 and 475 of 25/05/23.