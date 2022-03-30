Man arrested in connection with 'brutal' beating and shooting of teen released

A man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

The 36-year-old man arrested in connection with the shooting incident in the Springhill Park area of Strabane in February, has been released without charge, police said. The investigation continues.

Detectives said the 19-year-old victim was beaten with a baseball bat before being shot in the leg in his home in Springhill Park at around 7:20pm on 9th February. Yesterday detectives arrested a 36-year-old man under the Terrorism Act.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was a brutal attack on the victim who was at home with a family member, aged just 11 years old, when the gunmen struck. It was reported the gunmen also pointed a gun at the young boy. This sickening attack has left the victim with life-changing injuries along with having to deal with the trauma of what he experienced.

“I want to reiterate our appeal to anyone with information about this savage attack to call us. Think if this was your son, or brother or friend - how would you feel? If you have information, tell us. It may make all the difference to catching those responsible.”