Man arrested in connection with republican parade in Derry on Easter Monday

The police say detectives from their Serious Crime Branch have arrested a man in connection with a republican parade in Derry on Easter Monday.

The 66-year-old man was arrested on ‘suspicion of Managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation, and Aiding and Abetting failure to comply with condition imposed by the Parades Commission’, police said.

The man remained in custody on Thursday morning.

The arrest is in connection to events on Easter Monday in Derry. The investigation is ongoing.