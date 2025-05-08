Man arrested in connection with republican parade in Derry on Easter Monday

By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th May 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 11:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The police say detectives from their Serious Crime Branch have arrested a man in connection with a republican parade in Derry on Easter Monday.

The 66-year-old man was arrested on ‘suspicion of Managing a meeting in support of a proscribed organisation, and Aiding and Abetting failure to comply with condition imposed by the Parades Commission’, police said.

The man remained in custody on Thursday morning.

The arrest is in connection to events on Easter Monday in Derry. The investigation is ongoing.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice