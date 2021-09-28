Man arrested in Derry by police probing attempted murder released
A 21 year old man, arrested under the Terrorism Act in Derry on Sunday, by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a female member of police staff in north Derry, has been released following questioning.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:27 am
The investigation into this incident continues.
The man was subsequently arrested as part of an investigation into disorder outside HMP Maghaberry in 2020, on suspicion of breaching court bail conditions, and has since been charged to appear at Armagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 28.