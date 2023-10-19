Man arrested in Derry by police probing PSNI data breach
A man has been arrested in Derry by police probing criminality linked to a Freedom of Information breach that saw PSNI details released in August.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST
The man (44) was arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave.
Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”