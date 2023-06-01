Man arrested in Derry on international warrant extradited to stand trial for alleged drugs offences in Dublin

Court

The 25-year-old man was extradited on Thursday to stand trial for alleged drugs offences in the Dublin area in June 2020.

He has been was detained in the Derry area on February 6, 2023 on an international arrest warrant and first appeared before Laganside Court the following day.

On Thursday the extradition process was completed.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: "This extradition involved the working partnership of An Garda Síochána, the National Crime Agency and the Police Service's International Policing Unit.

“This is an example that shows our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.