Man arrested in Donegal in relation to €20m fraud investigation

The man was arrested in Co. Donegal, today December 21 and is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Milford Garda station. He can be detained for up to seven days.

This investigation involves a fraud of up to €20million. It involves the use of fraudulent documentation to remove mortgage charges held by Financial Institutions on properties, thus allowing the sale of those properties without repaying the mortgages.

In this case, mortgage charges were removed from 12 properties, with 6 of these properties being sold.