The man was arrested in the Claudy area of the city as part of the investigation into the incident in Derry on Sunday, November 20.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “He has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

“The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1664 20/11/22.

Arm na Poblachta has claimed responsibility for the failed attack in the Waterside. Photo: Aodhán Roberts

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”.

The 28 year old has also been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and possession of a firearm in connection with an incident that is believed to have occurred in Claudy on November 10.

“It's understood a man was threatened with a firearm and taken from premises on Main Street by two masked men on November 10.”

Police recently said they were investigation a claim of responsibility that Arm na Poblachta (ANP) were behind the hijacking and security alert in November 20.

On that date, at around 10.30pm, it was reported that a delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in Milldale Crescent in Curryneirin.

The gang, police said, placed a suspicious object in his vehicle and forced him to travel to the Waterside and abandon the car outside the Police Station.

A public safety operation was immediately implemented with dozens of homes evacuated and a large portion of Crescent Link closed to traffic for a time.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said recently: “Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit are investigating a claim of responsibility that Arm na Poblachta (ANP) was responsible for a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Waterside area of Derry/Londonderry on Sunday November 20.

