Man arrested on suspicion of 4 counts of sexual assault in Derry and onboard train

Police have arrested a 53 year old man on suspicion of four counts of sexual assault.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 08:31 BST

The man’s arrest follows incidents in Derry City and onboard a train between Derry and Ballymoney on Monday evening, April 3.

Police said two women reported being approached and sexually assaulted at their place of work. This reportedly occurred in Foyle Street at around 5.30pm.

A third woman was then reportedly approached and assaulted, also on Foyle Street, at around 6pm.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said there was then another report describing a similar suspect having approached and assaulted a woman onboard a train travelling between Derry and Ballymoney at around 8.15pm.Police Service of Northern Ireland Inspector Armour said: "The suspect has been interviewed on suspicion of these offences and will return for further questioning at a future date.

"We are thankful to Translink staff whose assistance made it possible for police to co-ordinate resources and arrest the suspect at the train station."