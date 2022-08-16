Man arrested on suspicion of arson after car torched
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion after two cars were damaged by fire in Castlederg early this morning.
Police in Strabane are investigating a vehicle fire on Hospital Road in Castlederg during the early hours of today.
Just before 4.30am, it was reported a car was on fire and had sustained significant damage while another vehicle parked close by had also been damaged as a result of the blaze. Police and NIFRS attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 186 of 16/08/22.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/