Man arrested on suspicion of arson after car torched

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Strabane are investigating a vehicle fire on Hospital Road in Castlederg during the early hours of today.

Just before 4.30am, it was reported a car was on fire and had sustained significant damage while another vehicle parked close by had also been damaged as a result of the blaze. Police and NIFRS attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

Police are appealing for information

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 186 of 16/08/22.