Man assaulted and bundled into car in Derry - P.S.N.I. hunting black coloured vehicle

The P.S.N.I. is trying to establish a motive behind an alleged assault in Derry in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the St. Brecan's Park area of the city at approximately 3:00am.

A 29 year-old male was set upon by two unkown males who subsequently forced him into the back of a black coloured car.

The man was released a short time later and had sustained minor injuries.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell appealed to anyone with information to contact police immediately.

“We are working to establish a motive for this incident and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault or observed a black coloured car in the area of St Brecan’s Park during the early hours of this morning to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 155 18/10/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."