Man assaulted mother and partner and smashed car window with wheelie bin

Court

Corey McCloskey (18), of Ardgrange in Derry, admitted three charges of assaulting his mother and her partner and a criminal damage charge that occurred on July 10, 2021.

The court heard that police were called to a domestic incident in Ardgrange.

They observed the defendant making his way off on foot.

The injured parties told police a verbal argument had escalated and then he pushed his mother.

She told him to get out of the house, which he did, but when she followed him out he assaulted her again and left her with a scrape on her neck, the court heard.

The defendant then threw a wheelie bin at the other injured party's car and threw another bin breaking a window in the vehicle, the court was told.

When the man approached McCloskey he hit him several times before leaving the scene, the court heard.

The damage to the car was put at £200.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said that McCloskey had health difficulties at the time but was now seeking help.

He said that this incident was 'a low point for this young man.'

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said that this man had a clear record and this incident seemed to be a 'one off'.