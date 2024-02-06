Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The reported incident occurred on Thursday, February 1, when the man was walking along the Glengalliagh Road.

The attack was reported to police just before 4.30pm.

The suspect is reported to have lunged at the victim with a knife before walking in the direction of a nearby shopping centre.

He is reported as being in his 60s. He wore a black baseball cap, black coat, blue chequered shirt, grey work trousers with black pockets and black knee patches, and black boots.

Inspector Ryan Robb said: "Fortunately the victim was not injured, but he was left badly shaken by what happened to him.