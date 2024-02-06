News you can trust since 1772

Man badly shaken after reported knife attack in Derry

A man was left badly shaken after a man reportedly lunged at him with a knife in the Galliagh area.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Feb 2024, 13:17 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 13:24 GMT
The reported incident occurred on Thursday, February 1, when the man was walking along the Glengalliagh Road.

The attack was reported to police just before 4.30pm.

The suspect is reported to have lunged at the victim with a knife before walking in the direction of a nearby shopping centre.

The reported incident occurred on the Glengalliagh Road on February 1.
He is reported as being in his 60s. He wore a black baseball cap, black coat, blue chequered shirt, grey work trousers with black pockets and black knee patches, and black boots.

Inspector Ryan Robb said: "Fortunately the victim was not injured, but he was left badly shaken by what happened to him.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we're appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident to call us. We're also appealing to drivers who may have been in the area at the time to check their dash cam footage."