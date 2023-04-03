The man – aged in his 20s – was hospitalised after the attack.

The attackers are reported to have forced entry to a house in Beraghvale between 1am and 2am yesterday, Sunday, April 2, damaging a window and door before assaulting the victim who is aged in his twenties.

The attackers are also reported to have stolen money from the house. The victim required hospital treatment for his injuries.

The incident occurred in Beraghvale

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area, and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary, or anyone who may assist their enquiries to establish who was involved and a motive.

The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 1438 02/04/23. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

