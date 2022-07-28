Man bitten in face in reported Derry city centre assault

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, but occurred during the early hours of Sunday, July 24 on Waterloo Street, sometime between 1.30am and 3am.

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, is reported to have been punched and kicked, and bitten on his face during the assault which involved two males. The victim sustained injuries to his face and his hand.

One of the suspects is described as being approximately 5’ 8” tall, of a medium build while the second male suspect is described as being approximately 6ft tall and of a slim build with black hair.

PSNI.

Inspector McDermott said: “This was a vicious assault which has left the victim not only very distressed, but has also left him with an injury that may require further treatment.

“We have made a number of enquiries as part of our investigation, however, we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the Waterloo Street area around this time and witnessed the assault, or has information which may assist our investigation, to get in touch with us.”

Police have urged anyone with information to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1106 of 26/07/22.