Man charged in connection with Derry burglaries due before court
Detectives in Derry investigating reports of burglaries on Friday, January 21 have charged a man in his 30s.
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 2:43 pm
He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Monday morning, January 24th.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
“The investigation is continuing and Police would like to thank the public for their assistance so far and appeal for further witnesses to contact police.
“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”